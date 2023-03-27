Stephens Inc. AR Sells 800 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ArcBest by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ArcBest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 0.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.84. 47,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,015. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.
ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
