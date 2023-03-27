Stephens Inc. AR Sells 470 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.63. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.