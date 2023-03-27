Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,150 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.15% of Standard Lithium worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Standard Lithium from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of SLI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,498. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

