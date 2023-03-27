Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,515. The stock has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.