Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 61,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 22,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

