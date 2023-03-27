Stephens Inc. AR Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.99. 1,323,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

