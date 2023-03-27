Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 280.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

