Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,920 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,325. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $62.55.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

