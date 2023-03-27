Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 495 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 987,279 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

