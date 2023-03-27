Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.12 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Status has a market capitalization of $104.12 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029712 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00199149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,879.08 or 1.00010849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,600,042 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,967,433,794.429542 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02632948 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,003,616.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.