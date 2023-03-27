Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,392,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.66. 509,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,862. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Several research firms have commented on SBLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

