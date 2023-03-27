Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Down 63.9% in March

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 769,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 172.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 179,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

Springwater Special Situations stock remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Monday. 962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Springwater Special Situations has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.28.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

