Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,661,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,177,152. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

