Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.99. 53,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,032. The stock has a market cap of $942.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

