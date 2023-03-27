Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

