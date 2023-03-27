Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.91. 462,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,577. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average is $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

