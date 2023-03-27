Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

