Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $0.93 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Insider Activity at Spark Networks

Institutional Trading of Spark Networks

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,931,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Spark Networks

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.