Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $57.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 382,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after buying an additional 136,222 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

