So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) PT Raised to $2.56 at Jefferies Financial Group

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of So-Young International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of SY stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $228.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in So-Young International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

