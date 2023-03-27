So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) PT Raised to $2.56 at Jefferies Financial Group

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of So-Young International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
So-Young International Price Performance
Shares of SY stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $228.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.85.
About So-Young International
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
