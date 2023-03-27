SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 5.6%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.75. 880,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,938,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.