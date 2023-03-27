Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Short Interest Down 68.9% in March

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the February 28th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Trading Up 25.0 %

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,675. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.