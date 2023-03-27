Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Signify Stock Performance

PHPPY stock remained flat at $15.90 during trading on Monday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signify from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Signify Company Profile

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

