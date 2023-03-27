Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.14. 1,772,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,694. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

