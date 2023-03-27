Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,027,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,307. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

