Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 59,580 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $68.68. 1,728,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,255,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

