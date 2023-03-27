Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 640.1% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Signature Bank Trading Down 27.4 %

Shares of SBNYP stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,613. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.