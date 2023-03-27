Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 640.1% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Signature Bank Trading Down 27.4 %
Shares of SBNYP stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,613. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72.
Signature Bank Company Profile
