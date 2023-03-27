Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.37

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.37 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 21710805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.13.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,496,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

