Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Rises By 250.0%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 8.2 %

XELB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

