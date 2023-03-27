Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Drops By 79.5%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,235. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.14. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Via Renewables’s payout ratio is currently -279.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Via Renewables by 1,471.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Via Renewables by 1,109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

