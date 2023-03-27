Short Interest in V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Rises By 50,000.0%

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 50,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,906,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

V Group Trading Down 33.3 %

Shares of VGID traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,273. V Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About V Group

V Group, Inc provides beverages primarily in the United States. It offers antioxidant nutritional drinks in natural flavors, such as Love Red, Powerful Purple, Outrageous Orange, and Raw Green under the and brand. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

