Short Interest in V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Rises By 50,000.0%

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 50,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,906,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
V Group Trading Down 33.3 %
Shares of VGID traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,273. V Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About V Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V Group (VGID)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for V Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.