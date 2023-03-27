Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Drops By 81.8%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

UUGRY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($12.03) to GBX 990 ($12.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($12.16) to GBX 1,010 ($12.40) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.