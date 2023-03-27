Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Decreases By 96.4%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

Shares of The Coretec Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,491. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

