Short Interest in PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Grows By 293.1%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 293.1% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 283.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PSP Swiss Property from CHF 120 to CHF 115 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

PSP Swiss Property Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PSPSF remained flat at $112.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.76. PSP Swiss Property has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding.

