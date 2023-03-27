Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Increases By 1,211.6%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 1,211.6% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 319,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,896. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.