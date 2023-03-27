Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Increases By 339.0%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 339.0% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

EWZS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. 52,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Featured Stories

