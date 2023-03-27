Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Grows By 960.0%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 960.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.29. 31,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,016. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

