Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Increases By 1,159.4%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 1,159.4% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group Stock Down 17.2 %

NASDAQ:DUO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 925,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,515. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group ( NASDAQ:DUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.