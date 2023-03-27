Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Decreases By 86.3%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the February 28th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

About Comstock Holding Companies

CHCI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,655. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

