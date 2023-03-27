Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Expands By 1,100.0%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.01% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

Cohen & Company Inc. stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.28%.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

