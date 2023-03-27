Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Increases By 604.3%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,000 shares, a growth of 604.3% from the February 28th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.22. 360,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

