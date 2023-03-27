Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Increases By 700.0%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares
In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.50.
Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWBBP)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.