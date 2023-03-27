Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Increases By 700.0%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Bridgewater Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.