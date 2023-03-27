Short Interest in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Drops By 72.7%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,479,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,260,085.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Absolute Software by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 73.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 767,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 324,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.54. 65,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,871. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

