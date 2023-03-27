Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.44

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 51922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.20.
Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical are going to split on Wednesday, April 5th. The 2.5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 5th.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
