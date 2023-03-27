Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $921.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.56 and a beta of 0.70. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,186,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,936 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 98,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

