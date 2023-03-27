Serum One Day Volume Tops $24.79 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $28.08 million and approximately $24.79 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Serum

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

