Seele-N Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84.05 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $84.05 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00340017 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,852,985.96 traded over the last 24 hours.

