SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCWX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

SecureWorks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $161,721.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 674,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,319.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 56,197 shares of company stock valued at $449,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 378,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 107,819 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 94,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 113.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 83,491 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

