Scotiabank Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$65.00

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZFGet Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIFZF stock remained flat at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.