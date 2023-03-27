Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,300,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,003,661 shares.The stock last traded at $63.50 and had previously closed at $63.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

